POLICE Commissioner, Gary Griffith had to pluck one of his officers out of the sea in Tobago yesterday when the man got into difficulty after falling off a boat while attempting to board another.

Griffith said that he and a party of officers were in Tobago to monitor the use of beaches to ensure that there was no overcrowding to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to reports around 2.30 p.m. Griffith and another officer were approximately 100 metres off Store Bay as they had gone out to check on a boat and the actions of those on board.

Griffith said that while the officer was climbing out one boat to board the other one he slipped and fell into the water.

Griffith said that the man began experiencing difficulty so he jumped into the water to keep him afloat. He said that with the help of lifeguards on duty at Store Bay they were able to get the officer out of the water.

Griffith later told CNC 3 News that following the incident he realized that there is a shortfall in the training of police which he intends to address.

He said that police officers who were tasked with protecting dignitaries such as the Prime Minister, the President or the Chief Justice, “must have a basic degree of training across the board which includes CPR and being able to swim.”

