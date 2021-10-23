Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is responding to the report that 90 guns were taken from the Commissioner’s official residence in St James on Friday.
The report prompted a release from the Police Service with Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob who confirmed the report but stated that the removal was part of standard operating procedures when a handover of property takes place and was in no way connected to any warrants as being purported on social media.
“Weapons and quantity of ammunition were stored at the residence to be used by the assigned security detail with the responsibility of protecting the former CoP Gary Griffith. The weapons and ammunition have been removed and were conveyed to a secure location because at present no one is residing at the Commissioner’s residence”, Jacob stated.
Today, Griffith, in a social media post, described the social media report as “Lies and mauvais lange from select group of rogue officers, embarrassing the TTPS”.
The following is Griffith’s comment:
In another desperate attempt to pile on and discredit me, some rogue officers are now in the full-time business of 'leaking' false information to the media.
Their latest salvo is that 90 weapons and ammunition were 'removed' from the Commissioner's residence. This was swallowed by a gullible media house and it was designed to give the impression that Gary Griffith had 90 guns hidden under his bed.
This led to the usual list of Social media puppets engaging in their cheap character assassination plot, where for example, one Pearce Robinson posted 'weapons seized.'
Quite disappointingly the media house did not contact DCoP Jacobs, for if they did, they would have been informed that this is standard operational practice, and more importantly, that I had no involvement, instruction or control over this operational matter.
That rogue officers are doing this is a clear indication of the following.
1) It shows the level of immaturity and unprofessionalism that I had to deal with as Commissioner.
2) It exposes the certain gang that PCA head David West spoke about within the TTPS. The gang which wants a return of their overtime racket, and their extra duty and FUL extortion reports, that was costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year, which I put a halt to, with officers even being arrested.
3) It highlights why I took the decision to reapply for Commissioner of Police, which is to rid the country of this scourge of rogue elements within and outside of the service, who benefit handsomely off of crime.
4) And finally, it makes very clear, that they fear me. They fear my straightforward no nonsense manner, my professionalism and my intense focus on making the service better. From 15% favourability rating to some 35% in just three years, I've been able to bring back respect and dignity for the hardworking men and women of the TTPS.
The incessant attacks range from threats to get rid of me, and to have me arrested, by one of the shortlisted individuals on the merit list for Commissioner of Police, to attempts to negatively link me to the Andrea Bharath case, where a young woman lost her life at the hands of monsters, and to do same with the case against, head of legal, Christian Chandler, for alleged breach of health regulations.
Additionally, despite me being the first Commissioner to speak out against the FUL extortion racket, as well as to have officers arrested for same during my watch, two investigations were launched based on the lies, hearsay and rumour by the same gang element, which is strategically placed within the Police Service. The first investigation collapsed because one of the investigators refused to put his signature on the 'report', and the other would reveal the truth, despite it being curiously initiated by former disgraced head of the PSC, Bliss Seepersad, who is also at the centre of a refusal to put forward the merit list for new CoP to parliament.
The latest information reaching me is that when a certain rogue constable was transferred by her superiors from an investigative unit, which had nothing to do with me, she ran to a state official as if she was a US Marshal and spat out a litany of lies, which may have contributed to all of this confusion.
Even more curious is that this junior officer, who has ties to more powerful individuals, is at the centre point of a host of other investigations, all of which are designed to target me with lies, in an attempt to discredit me and tarnish my reputation.
Despite these numerous attempts however, the public is not fooled, with 89% of citizens in support of or having no issue with my return as Commissioner, according to a Nigel Henry poll, commissioned by the Express Newspapers.
And this is so because the public recognizes that the 30 year record reduction in crime which took place last year, that was followed up by a further 27% reduction in the first half of this year, is as result of leadership, and that the sudden jump of some 25% in crime since I have not been at the head of the TTPS, says that Covid-19 lockdowns were not responsible for the stellar numbers, as some had argued.
In the end I want to say to the rogue officers, enough is enough. You have embarrassed yourselves and the service in every conceivable way, and it has not worked in achieving your nefarious end.
If indeed you want to be rid of me, face me like a man, stop hiding behind leaks, and let's battle where it really matters. Make calls for sending up the shortlist for Commissioner of Police to Parliament, and let's finish this one way or the other.
To do otherwise will just continue to expose your lack of confidence in yourselves to beat me in a fair competition, and why you have nightmares fearing if and when I return as Commissioner of Police.