THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has the capability of making a mark on the political landscape and wooing the votes of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
This according to party members Errol Fabien, who is the NTA’s director of communications, and Lorraine Pouchet, deputy political leader.
The NTA is led by former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Fabien independently contested the St Joseph seat unsuccessfully on three occasions—the 2013 by-election and the 2015 and 2020 general elections.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Sunday, Fabien said the people wanted him to join a party and he believes NTA is the best choice.
Track record
“Something the electorate always said is ‘Uncle Errol, we love yuh, join a party nah’, and that has been in my mind,” he said.
He said after looking at all the parties, he felt comfortable with the NTA for several reasons—one of which, he said, is Gary Griffith’s track record in terms of his leadership in different roles from the Defence Force, National Security Ministry and Police Commissioner.
“Having met the organisation (NTA) and listening to what they are proposing to do, I felt that this was a place that I can hitch my wagon for now,” he said.
He noted the party is about “Alliance” and this is a “big thing” for him, as one cannot run any country or organisation on its own, and the fact that they are prepared to look at alliances was a positive factor.
He vowed to assist in keeping the party on track as communications director.
“I intend to keep the party on point because it is easy to get distracted in the politicking and lose sight of the direction,” he said.
Fabien said he would not have joined the NTA if he did not believe it could win the hearts of the people.
“I think the NTA is what the country needs at this time. All over people are asking for change, so over people are saying they can’t deal with things in the country with respect to crime, the economy, education, health and so many different things.
“People are asking for change, they are asking for something new, and all of that weighed in on my decision,” he said.
Fabien said he personally wants to contest the St Joseph seat, but he has to wait to see what the party decides.
‘A viable political force’
When asked why she chose the NTA, Pouchet, a former Congress of the People (COP) member, said they chose each other.
The Express spoke to Pouchet on Monday.
“As I wake each day I turn to the Heavenly Father for guidance and belief. The NTA provided a warm, welcoming, fresh environment from the start and I have been impressed by their commitment to country, their assertiveness and their efforts to develop a strategic direction for our country and our citizens.
“I love my country and every citizen, and I believe that better can be done for our people,” she said.
The COP, she said, was a movement for the time it was formed.
“Obviously our country has evolved since that time and fortunately we can learn from the experiences and mistakes of the past in order to shape a more meaningful servant-leadership team to represent our people and shape a better country for the future,” she added.
Pouchet said the NTA can be a viable political force and it starts with a strategy for the country, followed by dedicated, willing, honest citizens—informed by the experiences of the past and embracing the vitality of today’s youth.
She said the feedback relating to her joining the NTA has been positive.
“Refreshing, young and the mature. The man in the street and those in various areas of life have conveyed their feedback and words of support for this announcement,” she said.
Pouchet said while Trinidad and Tobago has a lot to be thankful for, it is evident we are not at the point in our growth and development as a country.
She said as T&T approaches celebration of Independence, the country’s watchwords, pledge and anthem have to mean more than nice words to quote.
“We require a country plan. We need citizens servers. We have to put our country and the nation’s children first. We have to provide for the elderly, and we have to preserve our natural environment whilst developing our resources to the nation’s competitive advantage,” she said.
Asked if she plans to contest any electoral seats in the next general election, Pouchet said that decision rests with the party’s national governance team.