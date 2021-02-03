Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is calling on persons who have been posting on social media that kidnap victim AnNdrea Bharatt is dead, to stop doing so.
In a press release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Wednesday, the top cop said he finds it very irresponsible for persons on social media to be posting that kidnapped victim, Andrea Bharatt, has been found dead.
Griffith said he has been bombarded with calls and messages from the media and concerned citizens, asking if the social media posts were correct. He also noticed that persons on social media have been sending condolences to the family of the victim, believing that the social media posts are accurate.
The release stated that Griffith is asking such persons to desist from posting such information as it further traumatizes the family of the missing woman.
Bharatt, 23, was seen entering a taxi in Arima last Friday. She has not been seen since.