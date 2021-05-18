MEDICAL personnel employed in the various Regional Health Authorities, Customs and Excise officers, Immigration Officers, and fire officers, are members of the essential services and do not require curfew permits under the State of Emergency.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith stated in a TTPS media release that these persons if stopped by law enforcement officers are required to show their work identification cards.
Griffith said that the law enforcement officers must be convinced that these essential workers are on their way to and from work during the curfew period and not on a frolic of their own.
The police, the CoP added, reserve the right to challenge these workers. Should the officer have reason to believe the holder of the relevant ID is not about work business, the officer has the right to detain such worker until he can verify whether the workers’ business is legitimate.