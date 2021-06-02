Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has said it was irresponsible for a Member of Parliament to call on citizens to come out at a time when there is a State of Emergency and the Public Health Regulations which guide the population in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.
In a statement issued by the TTPS on Wednesday, Griffith said it was noted with concern the alleged social media post, dated June 2, 2021, which appears to be disseminated under the hand of Member of Parliament for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen.
A message sent to Express at 9.41 a.m. read, "Police currently moving crab vendors from Caroni Bridge Roundabout in apparent move of victimisation, despite following Public Health Regulations.
MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen is inviting you to come to Caroni Roundabout this morning where vendors are being targeted and removed for selling goods, fruits, vegetables and soups, fish and crab."
In response the TTPS statement read, "The Commissioner wishes to advise Members of Parliament, politicians, and other public figures that the law is crystal clear, and the Public Health Regulations speak for themselves.
Therefore, should any citizen have concerns, the Commissioner of Police has set up hotline numbers to deal with any issues that may arise.
The alleged conduct, namely, the invitation of the public to gather as a consequence of any such concerns is totally irresponsible.
The CoP wishes to remind citizens that we are in a State of Emergency and persons will do well to remember that there are only two classes of citizens which are permitted to move freely in public at this time: persons who provide an essential service and persons seeking access to an essential service. Therefore, should anyone incite citizens to breach the Public Health Regulations or the Emergency Regulations, they will be charged without fail for aiding, abetting, procuring or counselling of an offence in accordance with the Accessories and Abettors Act, Chapter 10:02.
The Commissioner calls on citizens not to be lured or baited into breaching the law, but rather, complying then complaining, by seeking the relevant clarification, if necessary.
On the issue of vendors being removed by the police near to the Caroni Bridge roundabout this morning, Commissioner Griffith notes that this was done by the Municipal Police, and not by the TTPS.
He says vendors are allowed to sell their produce at the side of the road, and this will be communicated to the Municipal Police and the particular Regional Corporation."