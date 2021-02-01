Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is asking the public and the media to be careful about the information they post concerning the kidnapping of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
He said there was "media frenzy over this incident" and that too much information on the case could jeopardise the investigations and place the life of the victim in further danger.
He said when it comes to kidnapping, the least said, the better.
Griffith said that even police officers are over zealous and are giving out sensitive information to the media and that that media photographers found their way among police officers at a scene on Sunday.
The officers involved in Sunday's search included members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), which was operationalised by Griffith when he became commissioner.
This, he said, can bring more harm to the victim. He said that based on the technology available to the TTPS, police have been able to detain five suspects for questioning.
He said police have received certain information and are pursuing it.
Police spent Monday searching forested areas around Sangre Grade for Bharatt, who got into a taxi in Arima last Friday afternoon, and has not been seen since.