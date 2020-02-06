Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is promising to fix crime in Tobago once and for all, but warns there is no magic wand to do so.
Griffith told stakeholders of the Tobago arm of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, during a meeting yesterday in Tobago, that an arm of his Special Operations Response Team (SORT) of the Police Service will be on the island from March 1 to deal with criminal elements.
“I intend to put a little injection into Tobago. So there would be an arm of the Special Operations Response Team, that they would be coming across to Tobago and we’re going to light up the place.
“On the 1st of March, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, we will have our own DNA and technological lab to deal with the type of crime scene investigation that would greatly improve our policing,” Griffith said.
Griffith said while there are some shortcomings in the Police Service, there are also flaws in the justice system, especially as they relate to repeat offenders.
“We have arrested 323 persons in the last three years that were given bail on the first hearing,” he said.
Griffith’s comments came following a number of stakeholders from the business sector who spoke out on crime in Tobago and the shortcomings within the Police Service.
First up was Essie Parks, whose father, businessman Donald Parks, was murdered on March 12, 2019, at his Summer Hill Trace, Plymouth, home.
“I need you (Griffith) to fight for my two children. I need you (Griffith) to fight for them. We need the application of science to crime fighting in Tobago and Trinidad. DNA testing should not take years and years to come back,” Parks said.
Other stakeholders spoke of instances where they were tied up and their businesses broken into, while others were upset with the lack of communication from police officers in updating them with respect to their cases.
To this, Griffith said, “I give you the assurance what can be done would be done, however, I do not have a golden wand. It is not going to be done overnight.”