Former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad gave the highest score of 91 to former police commissioner Gary Griffith in the final interview for the post.
The aborted Merit List of the short-listed applicants was at the centre of the collapse of the Seepersad-led PolSC.
That list, which contained the names of the best candidates for top cop, was initially submitted to President Paula-Mae Weekes by Seepersad and then almost immediately withdrawn by the PolSC after a mystery person provided “disturbing” information to Seepersad.
So who topped the list and what were their scores?
The Express received information from the list which placed Griffith as the top candidate.
The PolSC conducted final interviews with the candidates and Griffith ranked the highest.
Four PolSC members conducted the evaluations - Seepersad, Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh.
Griffith’s scores from the four PolSC members in the final interview were 91, 85, 85 and 84. Seepersad gave the highest score of 91.
Former police officer Jason Francis scored the second highest with 78, 75, 70 and 70.
Senior Supt Andre Norton came third with scores of 60, 59, 50 and 50. And, fourth was Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher who scored 55, 52, 46 and 46.
There were seven short-listed candidates.
In the final overall score, Griffith was the top candidate for Commissioner of Police (CoP), receiving a rank of 94.8 per cent.
Second was Norton with 77 per cent and Christopher with 74 per cent.
Background
Griffith’s three-year contract ended in August this year.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi then brought an Order to the Parliament allowing for the appointment of someone “who was previously on contract” to act as CoP, thereby paving the way for Griffith to act as Police Commissioner.
However, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan brought an interpretation summons before the court on behalf of his client, social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, who argued that Griffith was not lawfully appointed by the past commission.
In October, Justice Nadia Kangaloo declared that the appointment of Griffith as acting commissioner was illegal and unconstitutional in accordance with Section 123 of the Constitution.
She also ruled that the 2009 Order was unconstitutional, thereby making McDonald Jacob’s acting CoP appointment also null and void.
For the first time in the history of Trinidad and Tobago the Police Service is without a Police Commissioner. President Weekes had disclosed in a newspaper advertisement that the contentious Merit List was submitted to her office and withdrawn.
In November, a new PolSC was appointed by the President chaired by retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones and comprising Maxine Attong, Ian Kevin Ramdhanie, Maxine King and Rajiv Persad.
Griffith’s attorney Larry Lalla had immediately written to Jones, raising questions on the merit list for top cop and requesting an update.
That was short lived as Government brought a new process for the selection of the Police Commissioner making the previous list unworkable.
Government revoked the June 2021 Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, as well as the 2009 Order, and replaced them with a new revised Order, titled Legal Notice 277 of November 25, 2021 Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order.
This new Order makes very clear the process for appointing someone to act as CoP and the process for appointing a substantive top cop.
In both instances the nominations in respect of the two positions must come to Parliament for approval.
Griffith responds
Contacted by the Express yesterday for comment on the Merit List, Griffith said that whether he placed first or last is irrelevant.
He said if the Government wanted to reject any candidate, it should have been done the proper way, which is via the Parliament and not to draft a legal order to scrap it.
“This shows blatant cowardice on the part of the Government by abusing a flawed Constitution to abort a legitimate Merit List simply because they did not like the results,” he said as he emphasised the importance for constitutional reform.
“There was absolutely no reason or excuse to have the Merit List scrapped, and no one is putting the Government on the spot by asking them on what grounds could they justify abusing their position to scrap a bona fide Merit List, as there was absolutely nothing done incorrectly to justify scrapping it,” he said.
Griffith said given his track record of reducing crime, the Government knew it would be “political suicide” to go to Parliament to say that they were rejecting him given his national support.