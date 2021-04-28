Gary vs Richards

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has denied that the police have been ineffective in dealing with cases of violence against women.
Speaking at a TTPS news conference on Wednesday, Griffith opposed statements made by independent senator Paul Richards in the 22nd sitting of the Senate on Tuesday.
Presenting a private motion that addressed deficiencies in dealing with violent crimes against women and girls, Richards said that Trinidad and Tobago’s systems have continuously failed those who are abused, assaulted and violated.
“Every day sometimes most of these atrocities are never reported and even when they are reported in some instances, the systems fail our girls and women. Families, friends, communities, religious leaders, the judiciary and the legislative in some instances we all fail… Reports are made, in some instances charges are laid and when these things happen, we fail, we all fail,” said Richards.
Richards also said that while cases of violence against women have encouraged women to share their experiences, these cases were not followed up or solved by the police.
In response, Griffith referred to Richard’s statement as atrocious and said that no research was done by Richards to support his claim. He said that such a statement by a public official may deter victims from reporting their experiences.
“Senator Richards as with many will always go back to what was going wrong several years ago to try to up the matter of concern and to put more emotion into it, What Senator Richards would have done unfortunately is to misinform the public without doing any research and we can actually look with what he has said because such comments by a public official could very well have far reach effects on victims and survivors where they may now feel as though making a report may be an exercise in futility.”
He said that since the launch of the Gender Based Violence Unit under the TTPS, hundreds of women have come forward to disclose abuse. These cases, he said, have been dealt with in a professional manner.
“We have data to show Senator Richards is again going back to a few years ago when there were problems. Since the Gender based violence unit has been formed there have been hundreds of women who have come forward and dealt with in a professional manner and they can all state that in contrast to what senator Richards said, it is totally false and misleading,” he said.
He also referenced comments made by Richards in the past concerning police officers carrying firearms into dining establishments. He said that while Richard’s criticized officers with firearms in these settings, weapons were necessary in certain scenarios for self-defense.
”It is not the first time Senator Richards has done this just a few weeks ago. There was a situation where police were involved in a situation, they went on a patrol and because the senator finds that police officers shouldn’t be involved in having their weapons in house dining, he thinks that police should only have their weapons if they go in a rum shop, and he made a comment to the public. Just four days later there was a shooting at that same place. So, if we had listened to the views of Senator Richards, the officers would have been forced to protect themselves with a notebook and pen based on his concept,” said Griffith.
Griffith said that the Sexual Offenses Unit is soon to be launched to work with other units in dealing with violence against women and girls.
“I ask persons, especially those in high office if you understand that the comments you make can have far reaching consequences that can affect citizens. The Gender Based Violence unit have been working on all elements dealing with restraining orders, making sure the information is accepted and action is taken. Very soon we will be launching the Sexual Offenses unit to be working hand in hand with the Gender Based Violence unit, the Victim Support unit and other units such as the Child Protection unit,” he said.