As he made his maiden speech on the platform of a United National Congress (UNC) meeting for this year’s local government election on Saturday night, leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith said he was being strategic and tactical and they can be afforded victory. The NTA has joined with the UNC for the local government election.
Griffith said there is the “third constituency” of people who do not want to support the People’s National Movement (PNM) or the UNC.
He said there has been a steady increase in these numbers over the years.
“This third constituency started in 1981 with 91,000 votes with the ONR (Organisation for National Reconstruction). It then moved up to 127,000 votes with the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) in 1991. It then moved to 147,000 votes in 2007 with Congress of the People. So, I’ll give you now, it might be about 170,000 votes.”
Drawing reference to past parties he said, “We can look at 1983 … it started with the ONR working the local government election with the ULF (United Labour Front). It built the foundation towards 1986 with the NAR. Let us do the same thing.”
He added, “You have just about 100,000 persons who would have voted as members of the Congress of the People in 2010. You have to find those individuals … I ask you all to look for them I am walking with you. You have to find those individuals. If each person here tonight can just find two or three of those Congress of the People persons (from) 2010, you can win these seats.”
He added that the local government election is critical. “Your job is to go out there, find those persons who were in that third constituency, find them, influence them, tell them that they would be represented ... It is critical for us to win this. We win this, it is going to be the beginning of the end for the PNM, so let us work together ... There are certain degrees of principles, co-operation, collaboration.”
Griffith said a strategic alliance has to be formed and they have to work together as a team “to build that foundation in this local government election so in the next 18 months or less, when the general election comes in, we are so well cemented as a team, as a unit, we will circle the wagons because the whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts. We work together as a team, we will have the best government this country has ever seen.”
Griffith, who has conducted walkabouts in Diego Martin, Port of Spain, San Juan, Tunapuna, Piarco, Arima, Point Fortin, Paramin, Laventille, Cocorite and Sea Lots, said people had expressed that they had enough of the PNM.
The political meeting, held at the Tarouba Recreation Ground, was hosted by MP for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee and other speakers included MP for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal, former senator Sean Sobers and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
Lutchmedial said that one of the candidates for the PNM had been taking credit for projects submitted and fought for by the UNC councillor while he was in office. She added that a lawless government will give nothing but a lawless society.