PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called his role in the appointment of former Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, the "biggest mistake of my life"
Speaking at the Belmont Community Centre on Tuesday night, the PM also slammed the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for staying silent during a "disgraceful attack" on his wife by UNC senator, Anil Roberts.
Rowley had said he tried not to allow politics into the appointments of public officials but rather sought what appeared to be the best people for the job.
He referred to the appointment of Anthony Smart as chairman of First Citizens Bank, and noted that Smart was a former attorney general under a previous government.
The PM said he had accepted the Police Service Commission's recommendation if Griffith but now took responsibility for the decision.
"And that is why when the Commission said that Gary Griffith was the best person for the job as commissioner of police, I take responsibility for giving him a chance and ladies and gentlemen, that is the biggest mistake I have ever made," Rowley stated.
He was speaking at a People's National Movement (PNM) meeting, where National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds cited gang activity as driving recent crime sprees involving firearms.
The PM again raised concern over the contents of a recent audit into the Firearms Department of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Rowley said the document makes for “very, very troublesome reading".
Leave my wife alone
The Prime Minister came to the defense of his wife, attorney Sharon Rowley, and threw words for Roberts over the senator's online campaign alleging that she had an extramarital affair.
While he expressed disappointment that Persad-Bissessar hadn't reigned Roberts in, Rowley said he recalled the Opposition Leader allowing talk of rape against him in the Parliament.
"I must say it is painful to watch a female Opposition Leader tolerate and encourage that on the grounds that ‘leave me out ah all yuh bacchanal’," Rowley said.
"That is the same leader, same leader who went in the Parliament with Vernella Alleyne and Wade Mark and (Roodal) Moonilal and put on the Hansard that I’m a rapist."
He said the Opposition had brought "a picture of a house inside the Parliament... blow up a house and come and tell the Parliament in this house the Opposition Leader rape somebody".
Rowley stated that "after that, I don’t expect anything from Kamla Persad-Bissessar more than the worst"
The PM said he was not asking for "help" as he was "broad and my spine is stiff".
He added, "So when Anil Roberts prepares videos and tried to scandalise my wife, all I could tell Anil, I could take ah horn if ah get one, I ent sending nobody to kill nobody."
He said Roberts' only accomplishment was "finding out who horning me and attempting to disgrace my wife".