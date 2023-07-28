AS many as seven plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate have reportedly been shut down as a result of a shortage in the supply of natural gas.
The Energy Ministry today confirmed that one of this country’s major upstream natural gas suppliers had to shut its gas production to deal with an unplanned technical issue.
“This unfortunate and untimely issue has led to a significant reduction in current gas supply which in turn has affected the end users of gas,” a news release from the Energy Ministry stated.
“This unforeseen event is being given the priority urgent attention that is necessary by the upstream entity,” it stated.
The statement from the Energy Ministry came after Member of Parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee called on the Energy Minister to say whether there is a crisis at Point Lisas.
“The Minister of Energy must tell the country if there is a looming gas crisis at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate yet again as reports have emerged that four critical downstream plants have shut down in the last few weeks due to a lack of natural gas,” Lee said.
Among the plants listed by Lee as being shut down are Proman’s M2 and M3, as well as Tringen 1 and Nutrien 03.
“The incident of gas supply at Point Lisas becomes even more troubling as only yesterday the Prime Minister admitted that the Venezuelan government had not accepted the terms for the Dragon Gas deal, validating our concerns that the government should have focused on a more sustainable avenue for gas production as opposed to selling a dream with Dragon gas,” Lee stated.