POLICE are searching for two bungling bandits who robbed a gas station in Chaguanas of nearly $30,000 in cash and cigarettes, and dropped the loot and their firearm as they made their escape on Saturday night.
Officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) responded within minutes of the armed robbery at Chase Gas gas station, Southern Main Road, Chase Village.
Confronted by the police, one of the armed thieves tripped on the chain used at the entry and exits points of the gas station which resulted in their firearm, cigarettes, as well as bundles of money to be scattered on the road.
The thieves left the loot, their firearm, and ran off in their bid to escape arrest.
When the Express visited the business place yesterday, a resident who did not wish to be named, said that the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when the cashier and a pump attendant were closing the gas station.
“It happened in just a few minutes,” said the resident.
The Express was told that the thieves ran onto the premises and one of them with a firearm, held up the cashier and the pump attendant.
The armed thieves took the day’s sales of $29,336, cigarettes and a cellphone valued $4,000 from the cashier. The thieves also took $70 from a pump attendant. While the criminals were still on the premises, officers of the CDTF arrived and there was an exchange of gunfire.
“The thieves were running and one of them with the money tripped on the chain. Everything fell and scattered on the road. But they didn’t have time to pick up anything because the police were on them so the man got up and just continued running,” the Express was told.
Police recovered at the scene $29,336, a quantity of cigarettes and a Ruger firearm with 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. A video circulating on social media showed bundles of money on the road at the exit of the gas station.