A CASHIER employed at a Unipet gas station at Southern Main Road, Couva, has been granted $.1 million bail after being charged for the unlawful possession of card making equipment.
The 19-year-old woman, Jade John, allegedly used her position to skim the electronic account information from the Automated Banking Machine (ABM) and credit cards from a number of customers who used their cards to pay for fuel.
On Tuesday she appeared before a Justice of the Peace during which she was granted the bail. John, of Cypress Avenue, Roystonia, Couva, was ordered to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 5.
The woman allegedly observed and noted the Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) of the customers as it was being entered into the point-of-sale terminal.
Officers of the Fraud Squad, stated after receiving complaints from members of the public, they took possession of and viewed hours of video footage from the location after which John was detained and questioned.
The officers also allegedly found and seized from Jade’s possession, a small handheld magnetic card stripe reader, capable of reading and storing the electronic banking information embedded on ABM and credit cards.
John was charged by WPC Nathalie Christopher.