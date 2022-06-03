ROAD fatalities have gone up 17 per cent this year.
And a woman seen in a viral video smoking a cigarette next to a car being refuelled at a gas station has been found and charged.
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) road traffic co-ordinator Sgt Brent Batson reported this yesterday during the handover ceremony of 19 Priority Bus Route (PBR) passes to Route Two maxi-taxi owners and operators, at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain.
Delivering the feature address, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said his ministry cannot go above the 1,150 PBR passes handed out to Route Two maxi-taxi operators and, as a result, the current list had to be checked to determine the status of all the passes and their holders.
He said if one becomes available, it goes to the next driver in line to collect one, and that the process was to ensure that a patiently waiting driver would not be passed over in favour of someone who joined the list after.
Sinanan said his ministry had carried out an exhaustive exercise to check on PBR pass holders, and in the end they were able to secure 19.
Speaking after the function, Batson urged motorists to drive slower and much more carefully, as the region was now in the rainy season.
He called on drivers to inspect their tyres and ensure their wiper blades were in good working order.
Batson lamented that up to yesterday, there had been a total of 41 road fatalities for the year, while at the same time last year, there were 35.
And last year, Trinidad and Tobago marked its lowest road fatality toll since Independence, but up to yesterday, that toll had shifted upwards 17 per cent.
He admitted that Covid-19 stay-at-home orders may have contributed to last year’s low rate, but added: “Just because there are more cars on the road right now, it does not mean accidents should go up.”
Batson also praised the UTurn ticketing system, which he said resulted in the apprehension of a woman seen in a recent social media video smoking a cigarette while standing next to a car which was being refuelled in a gas station.
“She was tracked and found,” said Batson, who described the actions of the woman that day as shocking and in violation of Section 39 of the Road Traffic Act.
He added that she was also being investigated amid other allegations, but did not want to give more details.