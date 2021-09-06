Goast Guard vessel TTS Gaspar Grande came close to running aground yesterday when it experienced a temporary loss of power in it engines which led to it entering a shallow part of Staubles Bay.
In a statement issued today, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) stated that as a result of inclement weather conditions in the North-Western peninsula, which subjected some of its vessels to unsafe conditions alongside, a decision was taken to move the vessels most at risk to safer berths.
During the re-berthing exercise, the engines of the Gaspar Grande lost power.
The TTCG stated that the engineers aboard the vessel were able to troubleshoot the problem and quickly restart the engines, ensuring the vessel was successfully moved out of danger to its intended place of berth.
The vessel and its crew were reported as being safe with no reports of damage to the hull of the vessel.