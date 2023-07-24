An historic Test at an historic venue.
The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in all its glory played host to the 100th Test match between the West Indies and India – two teams with an immense legacy in the longest format despite the downfall suffered by the former in recent times.
On Friday, one of the greatest ever opening batsmen, Sunil Gavaskar, affectionately known as “Sunny”, was honoured by the Queen’s Park Cricket Club with a plaque presented by the president of QPCC Dr Nigel Camacho. A few thousand were on hand to witness the historic tribute before a heart-warming exchange added to the overall wholesomeness of the moment during the Tea break on Day Two and everyone wanted to share in the moment being in the presence of greatness.
A local cricket icon, Jumbo the nuts-man, got the attention of Gavaskar, who went over to have a chat in front of the famous Carib stand. Not only did Jumbo relay his admiration for the great man but he also serenaded him with the words of the “Gavaskar calypso” sung by Lord Relator, “Gavaskar, the rel master, just like ah wall, we couldn’t out Gavaskar at all” which brought a big smile to face of the Indian great.
It isn’t hard to see why Trinidad and the Queen’s Park Oval have a special place in Sunny’s heart and why he says he considers here “a second home”.
At the QPO, Gavaskar has an eye-watering average of 99.13, having scored 793 runs with two fifties and four hundreds in five matches – no wonder he was honoured by QPCC. Sunny took a special liking to the West Indies when the teams met in the 1970s and 80s. The iconic opening batsman amassed 2,749 runs at an average 65.45 against the Windies, scoring seven fifties and 13 hundreds, including his career best score of 236 not out. In his legendary 16-year career, Gavaskar played 125 Test matches and scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12 scoring 45 half-centuries and 34 hundreds.
Historic Test
One can easily figure out why the current Indian players would want to impress during this historic Test, with such a regal figure of Indian cricket history present. It could also have served as inspiration for the men in maroon, who may want to emulate the quality of those peak West Indian sides that Gavaskar would have faced featuring the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers, Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards and many other stars of yesteryear.
Fans also gave their takes on the tribute. One said, “It’s an honour to see one of the greats of the game being recognised,” while another spectator commented that it was, “A beautiful moment!”
Before the start of the Test match, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Dr Kishore Shallow, presented both captains, Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) and Rohit Sharma (India), with commemorative silver plates as a memento of the significant occasion.
The first Test between these two famous cricket nations was played all the way back in November 1948 in Delhi, India, – a draw in the first of a five-match series which the Windies won 1-0. As the years passed, the teams continued playing against each other, with the Caribbean side dominating the series especially in the late 1950’s into the mid 1960’s and then again in the 1970’s and 80’s when West Indies cricket was at its absolute peak.
Fans at the ground
Fast forward into the 21st century and it’s been all India. In fact, the Windies haven’t won a Test between the two since 2002 but there’s no better occasion than that of the 100th Test to change such a rotten run of results. Despite the disparity in wins and losses since 2002, the Caribbean side still hold the upper hand in results over the visitors with 30 wins for the West Indies compared to 23 for India and 46 drawn matches in 99 Tests.
Fans at the ground also commented on the landmark match taking place at the Oval. One spectator remarked, “I think it’s really cool” while another person said, “I didn’t know it was the 100th match until they announced it, honestly. But I’ll definitely be proud to tell my grandkids someday that I was here.”
An important match in the cricket world filled with lots of notable moments witnessed by thousands at a famous venue, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. A great game being decided today thanks to a plethora of skills put on display by players of both teams. Virat Kohli notched his 76th international hundred and 29th in Test matches, Kirk McKenzie made his debut for the West Indies, Mohammed Siraj claimed his career best bowling figures.
The Indians batted and batted well before the Windies battled hard with the bat but suffered a “calypso collapso” as one spectator put it; then the Indians entertained before the rain interrupted and the old saying of “once there’s stumps put up in the Oval, the rain will fall” rang true.
A game befitting the tag of “historic and momentous” given both the on and off-field moments. What a way to celebrate the 100th Test match between these two renowned and esteemed cricketing nations!