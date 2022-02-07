The Gender-Based-Violence Unit is set to open at the Barataria police station.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said the public will soon be able to access these services from this station. He made the announcement as he received a donation of computers and computer equipment at the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) office in Barataria, a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated.
The donations were made by Gillian Benjamin, Head, Marketing and Communications, First Citizens and Tricia Coosal, President of TTMA. The computers were a gesture from both organizations to demonstrate support, partnership, and collaboration with the TTPS Gender-Based-Violence Unit, the release stated.
Jacob received the donation on behalf of TTPS, and was grateful for the contributions. He said, “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will continue to enhance our existing operations, to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago is safe for all.”
Jacob added, “I am pleased with the collaborative efforts of both organizations as the computers will be used to assist the officers of GBVU in cross training, and add to the wide range existing skill sets for all officers.”
Acting Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne of the Special Victims Department, expressed her profound gratitude for the computers. She stated the computers would be utilized at police stations in the rural communities of Roxborough and Sangre Grande.
The Special Victims Department includes the Gender-Based-Violence Unit, the Child Protection Unit, and the Sexual Offences Unit.
Also in attendance at the handover were Dr Jennifer Jones Morales of the First Citizens Foundation and Dr Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen, Chief Executive Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association.