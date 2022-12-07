If there was an exact location, a single address, that represented what that botched Debe-Mon Desir segment of the highway extension to Point Fortin did to people living in its path, it would be at the dead-end of Monteil Trace, Fyzabad.

The lagoon land there was purchased by Ramroop Robee, the son of an indentured immigrant, in the early years of the 20th century.

Robee raised the money for the 20 acres of hilltop and swamp by pawning the gold jewelry belonging to his wife, Baboonie.