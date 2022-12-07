Cudjoe

A taxi driver who was described as kind and respectful to his passengers was hijacked and shot dead on Tuesday night by killers in his taxi.

Robert Cudjoe, of San Juan, was shot several times by the gun-toting men who tried to rob him.

Cudjoe fought back and was killed.

A police report said that on Tuesday night Cudjoe was working along the Curepe to Chaguanas route, and a woman and three men entered his silver Nissan Serena.

At around 11 p.m. while on the south-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, in the vicinity of the walkover in Warrenville, one of the men pointed a firearm at Cudjoe and the other men announced a robbery.

A struggle ensued and Cudjoe was shot several times.

The vehicle crashed in the median.

Officers of the Highway Patrol Unit and Central Division Police searched for the killers but no one was arrested.

As news of his death was shared online, those who knew him commented that he was a professional in his field as well as a gentleman.

