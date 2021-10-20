Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram stated today that Trinidad and Tobago has officially entered the influenza season, and strongly advised for persons to get vaccinated as its transmission and symptoms mirror those of the Covid-19 virus.
Parasram, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, hosted by the Ministry of Health, said the influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere is usually during the months of October to May of the following year.
“Trinidad and Tobago has received its first shipment of influenza vaccines for the season via the Pan American Health organisation (PAHO).”
Stating that influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, which infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs, the CMO noted that it can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
He said the signs and symptoms, which are very similar to that of the Covid-19 virus and the common cold, include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, along with the rare cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, which are more common in children.
Transmission of influenza
“It is transmitted very much like Covid-19, by respiratory droplets infection. Particles are inhaled when persons sneeze or when they come in contact with a contaminated surface. So touching door knobs, desk and other surfaces and then touching one’s nose or mouth are means of transmission.
“The measures we’ve put in place for Covid-19 are doing well to control both Covid-19 as well as the spread of the influenza virus.”
Flu prevention measures
The CMO stated that taking the new 2021/2022 flu vaccine is the primary means of preventing contracting the flu.
“Following the Ministry of Health’s public health guideline will also help with decreasing the rate of the influenza circulation within the country. Wearing your mask, covering your mouth and mouth when you sneeze or use a tissue, wash your hands with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms, and maintain social distances.
“If you have symptoms, you seek immediate medical attention. If you experience difficulty in breathing, chest tightness, the inability to eat or drink, and persistent vomiting, or confusion, those are warning signs that you need to get to facility or seek medical care urgently,” Parasram stated.
Addressing the need for taking the influenza vaccine every year, he noted that new vaccines are released every year to keep up with the rapidly adapting, rapidly changing flu viruses.
“We’ve come to learn about mutations in viruses. This is common for the flu viruses, they mutate. And generally speaking the vaccine that we have this year is adapted based on the mutations that would have been found from last year’s circulating viruses.
“So when you get vaccinated, your immune system produces antibodies to protect you from the viruses, including the vaccine. And antibody levels generally, as it relate to the flu vaccine, decline over time, so you get a new vaccine taken every year to ensure that you antibody level keep pace with the change in viruses that are circulating.”
Parasram said the country received a quantity of vaccines from PAHO that protects against four strains of the influenza virus.
“The influenza virus generally speaking, has four different sub-types; A, B, C and D. A and B are of concern to humans. D is really an animal disease for the most part, and Type C is generally very, very mild and therefore, doesn’t cause significant severe issue in the human population. So, we focus on A and B.”
He said included in the vaccines two A sub-types; A/Victoria/2570/2019 IVR-215(H1N1), also known as the swine flu, and A/Cambodia/e0826360/2020 IVR-224 (H3N2) or bird flu.
The two Type B strains are B/Washington/02/2019 and B/Phuket/3073/2013.
Target groups
Parasram stated that the target population, or high risk groups, are as follows:
• Children aged six months to five years of age
• Adults over the age of 65
• Persons suffering from non-communicable diseases (diabetes, hypertension)
• Pregnant women
• Persons with compromised immune system (HIV/Lupus)
• Persons with chronic respiratory illness (asthma, COPD)
• Persons who are obese or overweight
• Healthcare workers
• Members of National Security, Customs and Immigration
He said healthcare workers and members of national security are targeted because of their high exposure risk.
Benefits of flu vaccine
The CMO said the main benefit of taking the flu vaccine is that it prevents persons from getting sick with the flu.
“It does not prevent all infections but it will decrease the severity and the risk of hospitalisation, and possibly death, in persons who would have taken the vaccine.”
He noted that the vaccine would also protect women both during and after pregnancy.
Parasram stated that distribution of the influenza vaccine began on Monday, and has been going on throughout all Counties of the country.
“The last County should pick up their vaccines today, so from tomorrow morning all health centres throughout Trinidad and Tobago will have a supply, and you’ll be able to access your influenza vaccine at any health centre, as well as the Sentinel Physicians, which are private physicians who form part of our Sentinel Physician Programme. Those would be available from early next week, hopefully from Monday.”
Reiterating that the Covid-19 virus and influenza virus are similar in transmission, symptoms and treatment, Parasram said as a result it will be obviously difficult to differentiate the two, even for a trained clinical person, as the country enters the flu season.
“So, we present if we have deterioration of symptoms, we will possibly be swabbed to see if it’s Covid-19 to rule it out as well. We can also test for influenza strains at the Trinidad and Tobago Public Health Lab and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).
He advised that persons should continue practicing social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands to decrease incidences of both viruses.
“If you develop any of the symptoms, and you’re concerned, contact the nearest health facility as soon as possible,” Parasram noted.