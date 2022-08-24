With schools due to reopen in a few weeks’ time and with the country’s supply of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines due to expire at the end of October, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made another plea on Wednesday for parents to have their five to 11 year-old children vaccinated.
“I want to give the parents of the five to 11 advance notice that these vaccines, which were so kindly donated by the Government and people of Spain, will expire on October 31. The gap between first and second doses is a minimum of four weeks. So, we’re advising parents that the absolute final day to administer first dose is going to be September 30,” Deyalsingh said.
He said the September 30 deadline will allow parents and their children just the four weeks to get the second shot in.
“But don’t wait until then. We’re giving you at least a month’s notice that if you’re desirous of having your children five to 11 vaccinated especially as school is going to reopen sometime in September. Take advantage of the offer now, don’t wait until it’s too late. We don’t know what variant is around the corner. We don’t know what is around the corner with Covid so let’s be a little bit proactive, take your children out to be vaccinated.”
In news relating to the monkeypox virus, he said 12 samples were tested recently and all 12 came back negative.
“On the global scene there are now 38,888 cases in 93 countries, with Europe constituting 51 per cent of those cases.”
He said the Americas is responsible for 48 per cent of the cases discovered thus far as well as two deaths.
Stating that the Government received correspondence from Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) about the procurement of the monkeypox vaccines, he added: “We got confirmation from PAHO that we need to have the indemnification agreement and that will be sent to the Attorney General’s office before the end of the week for his positive vetting.”
He noted that Bavarian Nordic, the lone manufacturer of the monbkeypox vaccine, will be dealing only with PAHO and not with individual countries regarding the supply of the vaccine, thus, individual countries in the America will have to liaise with PAHO if they want a supply of the vaccine.
And Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, who gave a summary of the parallel healthcare system, said as of Wednesday morning the overall occupancy of the parallel healthcare system is 43 per cent.
“There are 237 patients in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system. And of those, 215 are severely or critically ill and they are at the hospitals whereas 22 are recovering in a step-down facility.”
She noted that the 22 patients are at the Area Hospital in Point Fortin which was reactivated as part of the response to the increase in cases noted at the end of July.
Stating that the Accident and Emergency departments in the traditional healthcare system are the first points of contact, Abdool-Richards said as of Wednesday there were 27 patients across ten Accident and Emergency departments in the traditional healthcare system.
“The ambulance usage is at 18 per cent and the rolling seven-day average in terms of the percentage of ambulance use for Covid-19 transport is 17 per cent.
“At our ICUs (Intensive Care Units) in the parallel healthcare system there are nine critically ill patients. And of course, we pay attention to the ICU numbers because these are the patients who are most critically ill and require the most resources.”
She noted that these statistics underscore and remind everyone that Covid-19 is still here with us.
“However, we continue to see and note that a significant proportion of patients are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated. Between July 22, 2021 and August 17, 2022, approximately 80 per cent of all patients who have been admitted to hospitals because they are severely and critically ill, are not fully vaccinated.
“And this is a reminder to all of us that we should become vaccinated, receive our boosters as required because vaccination protects against severe disease, hospitalisation and death. Vaccination also reduces the risk of transmitting Covid-19 to our relatives and children who cannot be vaccinated and may be considered vulnerable,” Abdool-Richards said.