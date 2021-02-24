Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has called on all persons who haven’t been vaccinated against the yellow fever disease to do so immediately as the country needs to be on heightened alert following the detection of the disease in a red howler monkey.
Parasram, who was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday, said the ministry through its Insect Vector Control Division along with the Veterinary Public Health department, has a long-standing practice of continuously assessing and engaging in surveillance for diseased or deceased red howler monkeys in the forested areas.
“What we have noticed is over the past couple months, there has been an increase in the number of deaths of these animals within certain districts in the southern region, in particular the Plum Mitan and Biche areas, and adjacent areas. There is a contiguous forested area going all the way to Rio Claro in which we see and have sighted in the recent weeks, those animals coming to the fore out of the forest…usually a sign of illness and of course having some disease.
“So we would have taken samples last week of one red howler carcass to the Veterinary Public Health lab and having done a necropsy on that animal, it would have been highly suggestive of yellow fever. Thereafter, we would have taken a sample which was sent to our Caribbean Public Health Agency lab and they tested that, and yesterday they actually returned a positive for yellow fever to us.”
He said that yellow fever is a Flavivirus from the Arboviral and it is vector-borne, meaning it’s transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito or haemagogus mosquito, from one person or one animal to a person.
“What it means for us to find a positive animal with yellow fever in the country is that we need to be on heightened alert, and what we have to do as a population is ensure we do have our vaccination for yellow fever. Generally speaking, yellow fever is a disease that is covered in our childhood immunization schedule, therefore at one year of age you would get your vaccine for yellow fever. Once you have that single dose it will cover you for life, you don’t have to have a repeat dose.”
He said they are calling on persons who would be at particular risk of actually going into forested areas such as veterinary personnel, laboratory workers who routinely handle the wild-type virus, namely agriculture personnel who frequent forested areas, as well as hunters, forest workers, venture seekers, Defence Force personnel, persons residing in or near forested areas, healthcare workers that frequent these areas, or anyone with reasons to enter such areas, to ensure they’re vaccinated.
“The two things we want you to do is one, have your vaccine for yellow fever, so you’re going to examine your card, see when you would have had it. Once you had one dose you’re protected for life. And of course, if you have to go into those areas, ensure that you’re vaccinated and also as an added protection, ensure that you do the personal protective measures related to vector control for mosquito bites, such as using your insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing to prevent bites as well as taking any other precautions as you see necessary at that point in time,” the CMO advised.
He said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh requested that it be mentioned that they would have had a continuous call during last year’s press conferences for people to get vaccinated, having noted fully that persons not attending face-to-face interactions would not have that level of scrutiny put on them for examination of their cards.
“And what we have noticed for yellow fever for example, is that our coverage rate for the country has gone down over the 2020 period.”
Parasram noted that in 2019 the country’s national coverage rate for yellow fever was 98 per cent, which was over the 95% national level requirement outlined by the World Health Organisation for the sufficient protection of the population.
“We have gone down to 89.2 per cent with regards to yellow fever, and we’re calling on parents in particular to take your children to the health centres just to be vaccinated to ensure our coverage gets back up to that 95 per cent,” Parasram said.
He said that certain counties have achieved the 95 per cent target, with some being well protected having gone beyond the 95 per cent mark but in certain little pockets of the population there are coverage rates less than 95 per cent, and therefore they need to work with those particular jurisdictions to get that number where we need it to be in the shortest possible period of time.