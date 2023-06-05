Two AR-15s, ammunition and a suspected getaway car were recovered by police after a 51-year-old man was shot at while in his yard on Sunday morning.
The two assault rifles with 30 rounds of 5.56 live ammunition and 11 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, respectively, and a black Honda City motor vehicle believed to be used in a report of shooting with intent are to be processed by crime scene experts.
The items were seized by police officers attached to the Eastern Division who responded to a report of shooting with intent in the Vega De Oropouche area, in which a 51-year-old homeowner was reportedly attacked.
According to police reports, around 9.40 a.m. on June 4, the homeowner was in his yard when he saw a black motor vehicle stopping in front of him.
The man, detectives were told, saw two male occupants dressed in dark-coloured clothing alighting from the vehicle brandishing firearms. He then turned away and started running in the opposite direction and heard several loud sounds. He was unharmed. The assailants escaped in the awaiting vehicle.
Police were later alerted and officers attached to the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eastern Division Task Force Area North and Emergency Response Patrol responded and conducted enquiries into the report.
Crime scene investigators also recovered 22 spent 5.56 shell casings at the scene.
Police continued enquiries with the support of the Special Investigations Unit which led them to an unnamed gravel road located on the Western side along the Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande. There, they discovered a black Honda City motor vehicle with the assault rifles and ammunition.
Constable Samuel of the Sangre Grande CID is continuing investigations.