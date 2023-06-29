A Ghanaian man was detained by Immigration Division officials, after appearing in court on forgery charges.
Frank Asare, 46, of Diego Martin Main Road, was charged with possession of a forged document and two offences of uttering a forged document, when he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to July 26.
It is alleged that in November 2022, a man visited the Immigration Office, Knox Street, San Fernando, and had in his possession a forged Citizenship of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Certificate of Registration, dated May 10, 2022, in favour of Frank Asare and purportedly issued by the Ministry of National Security.
Also, on November 1, 2022, it is alleged that the defendant presented to the Ministry of National Security, Immigration Office, San Fernando, the same certificate, in support of an application for a Trinidad and Tobago passport.
Further on August 5, 2022, the defendant allegedly presented to the Election and Boundaries Commission, Diego Martin Registration Area Office, the certificate in support of an application for a Trinidad and Tobago identification card.
The certificate was later allegedly discovered to be a forged document.
Extensive enquiries were conducted between May to June 2023 by a party of officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), led by Acting Assistant Superintendent Bryon Daniel and including Inspector Mc Millan-Mohammed, Sgt Codrington, Cpls Emrith, Ramkumar, Ramberran and Pitt and constables Edwards, Noel and Subran.
A search warrant was later executed at the home of the accused where several documents were found and seized. The accused was then arrested. Asare was charged by constable Noel Garcia with the three offences on June 26, 2023. Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Andy Teewarie and Supt Wayne Abbott, also of ACIB.