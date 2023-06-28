A Ghanaian man was granted $75,000 bail, after he was allegedly found in possession of a fake document.
Emmanuel Ankukumah Asamoah, 43, of Montrose, Chaguanas, was charged with possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document by officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB).
He appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday where he was granted the bail. As part of the bail conditions, the accused is to report to a specified police station once per week. He is to reappear for the matter on July 25.
According to police reports, on April 26, a Ghanaian allegedly presented to the Immigration Department, Gaston Court, Chaguanas, a Citizenship of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Certificate in favour of himself, in support of his application for a Trinidad and Tobago passport.
The department accepted the certificate as genuine, however, upon verification with the Ministry of National Security it was allegedly discovered to be forged. A report was made to the ACIB. Extensive enquiries were conducted between May 18 and June 23, which led to the arrest of the accused and execution of a search warrant at his home, where several documents were allegedly found and seized.
On June 26, the accused was charged by constable Legall of the ACIB. The investigation was supervised by Snr Superintendent Andy Teewarie, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Bryon Daniel, Inspectors Veneta Weaver-Ali, Terrance Dick, Legal Officer, and included Sgts Davidson and Codrington, Cpl Brown and constables Legall, Arthur, Ragoonanan, and George-Thomas.