Gifts for constituents

According to a release from the ministry, yesterday, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox distributed a total of 8,200 gift cards to MPs at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain.
The ministry said, “The ministry seeks to ensure that vulnerable families who are experiencing hardship and are unable to fully provide for the nutritional needs of their respective families are provided with the necessary support.
“The Christmas food card distribution is an annual activity undertaken by the ministry, in keeping with the spirit of caring and giving that the season of Christmas represents.”
It is now up to the MPs to contact the selected constituents and inform them of distribution dates and times.
The ministry said the cards are only redeemable at merchants approved under its Food Support Programme, and will be valid until January 31, 2023.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian said, “We started distribution today (yesterday). The ministry made it very easy and accessible.
“We already have a list we prepared in anticipation. This is certainly going to bring smiles to the persons who need it the most.”
Also speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, MP Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit said, “The Christmas food card distribution will begin next week in my constituency. The demand is high at this time for help due to persons facing undue hardships, so these cards will help us to help families who are in such positions.
“At this time, we are trying our best to select the 200 most needy who would have come to us, since a lot of persons are pleading for help to simply feed their families. I would have liked for an increased amount due to the current situation facing vulnerable families, but also very grateful that I can help 200 families.”