53-year-old Gillian Rodulfo’s life grinded to a sudden halt in 2013 when the otherwise healthy single mother found herself paralyzed and trapped in a hospital bed, victim to an “invisible disease.”
Unable to perform basic tasks, she stayed for ten days under the careful watch of a team of doctors who attempted to revive her from a complete loss of mobility.
While warded at the private hospital in Cocorite, she said, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a disease that asked her to re-learn basic tasks and to this day occupies the foreground of her everyday life.
“It was the most overwhelming experience of my life, I didn’t know what to expect and I didn’t know if I could come out on the other side,” she told the Express in a telephone interview in early March.
Rodulfo, a transportation provider, suffers with a relapsing-remitting form of the disease which slowly impacts her bodily functions.
According to Cell Journal, a quarterly peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers molecular and cell biology, MS is the “most prevalent neurological disability, an autoimmune-mediated disorder that affects the central nervous system.” Destruction of parts of the Central Nervous system it said, results in lesions which cause “cross-talk with the correct transmission of nerve impulses and lead to neuronal dysfunction such as autonomic and sensorimotor defects, visual disturbances, ataxia, fatigue, difficulties in thinking, and emotional problems.”
“Imagine your Central Nervous System is a machine with wiring and some parts of the wiring slowly becomes exposed and damaged,” described Rodulfo. “What happens is the wires begin to short circuit and sometimes messages from the brain that are supposed to be transported to one place are transported to another. So for me, someone would touch me and it would feel like ants were all over my body,” she said.
In 2012, a few persistent symptoms such as fatigue, pain and disorientation prompted Rodulfo to visit a number of medical professionals in search of a cure. Throughout the course of the year, Rodulfo was misdiagnosed on more than one occasion. She was told that her symptoms may go away with time.
After being referred to a gynecologist for a suspected fibroid in 2013, an MRI scan was performed, the results of which led to her immediate hospitalization. At least four “lesions” were detected in her central nervous system and her body suddenly forgot how to perform basic tasks.
“I lost my motor skills; I couldn’t feed myself or bathe or anything. One of the things I had to do was pick up a grape and put it into my mouth and I couldn’t do that. That took five days for me to eventually out a grape to my mouth. The process was left hand and right hand and I could not do it. Eventually when I was able to pick it up I was so happy but I couldn’t hold it properly. In the beginning I had to tell myself, left foot, right foot, to remind myself how to walk.”
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it. What made me push myself into getting out of that hospital was when my mother saw me try to put a grape in my mouth and I couldn’t. She came to visit me and saw me struggling to complete the therapy and her blood pressure skyrocketed. She had to be treated too. That was when I was determined to come out of this situation alive,” said Rodulfo.
Confused and afraid, Rodulfo said she chose to fight for her life while warded.
With proper intervention and therapy, she was eventually released from the facility. Eight years later, she has made what family friends referred to as a miraculous recovery. She has returned to work and is now able to walk with ease.
“They told me at the state that I came in, I wasn’t supposed to recover to the extent that I did. It was a miracle,” she said.
Still, she says, there are long ways to go in raising awareness about MS. For proper access and timely treatment, she said more needs to be done in the public sphere.
“I want people who are diagnosed or perhaps feel alone or to the people who don’t know that you can survive with MS. With advocacy there will be room for research and proper treatment. More and more people are being diagnosed. We need proper resources because as with my story, people can be misdiagnosed. This was in 2012 and they were asking me about alcohol consumption because they didn't understand what was going on,” she said.
To achieve this, Rodulfo and her friend Sharon Fermine partnered to set up Trinidad and Tobago’s first MS walk and roll awareness walk on Sunday March 2.
.The virtual walk hosted by BAFA sports allows participants to track their progress along any 5K route in support of the cause. In addition to this, there was a traditional walk at the Queens Park Savannah.
“We were looking at different countries. We saw that there is something called MS walk and roll, which is where people either walk or if they are on wheelchairs, they can roll in support of the movement. We realized that nothing had been done like this in Trinidad yet so we decided to pursue it. Through BAFA sports, it can be virtual and can be done anywhere in the country. Awareness is a worthy cause to us because the sooner you can detect the issue, the sooner you can be treated,” she said.
Participants were encouraged to wear their MS Walk & Roll TT facemasks and something orange in support of the cause. Walkers will be grouped into waves of 20 with a staggered start. The designated cost of $50, will go towards BAFA sports services and MS awareness facemasks.