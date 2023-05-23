A 65-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl while she was retrieving a football from his yard last week, appeared in court on Monday.
The man appeared before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince for the offence of sexual touching of a child.
The accused was not called upon to enter a plea as the matter was laid indictably by WPC Atkinson of the Special Victims Department of the Child Protection Unit in the Central Police Division.
The magistrate placed the accused on $100,000 bail with a surety with the conditions that he does not communicate with the victim directly, through a third party or via electronic means.
The magistrate also instructed that the man report to the Freeport police station every Wednesday.
It is alleged that on the afternoon of May 17, the victim and her brother were playing with a ball in the roadway when the ball rolled into the suspect’s yard.
The child walked into the pensioner’s yard and after she picked up the ball, she turned around and saw the suspect standing behind her.
The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her and then warned her not to tell anyone.
The victim ran to her family’s home and told her grandmother.
That afternoon, a report was made to the Freeport police station and the suspect was arrested.
Investigations into the report were spearheaded by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, supervised by W/Insp Jacob, Insp Waite, W/Sgt Cedeno-Figaro and WPC Atkinson.