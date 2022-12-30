crime scene

TOCO police are investigating a report in which a ten-year-old girl was struck while crossing the main road in Salybia on Monday.

The girl suffered several injuries, including a broken leg.

Police were told that around 3.30 p.m. on Monday she was attempting to cross the Toco Main Road, near her home.

At the time, she was behind a maxi-taxi that had come to a stop at the side of the roadway.

The girl told police she crossed the road, but the maxi blocked her view of a silver Nissan AD Wagon, which was proceeding along the roadway at the time.

The car, which was being driven by a 30-year-old man, came into contact with the child. The girl was thrown several feet into the air and away from where she was standing.

The driver brought his vehicle to a stop and notified the police and paramedics.

The injured girl was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where she was treated.

The driver was cautioned and even made to do a breathalyser test, which gave a naught reading.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRACE FOR HIGHER T&TEC BILLS

BRACE FOR HIGHER T&TEC BILLS

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) is proposing rate increases of between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

The RIC also proposes to increase electricity rates to most of its commercial customers by between 51 per cent and 63 per cent. The utility rate-setting body is recommending that industrial customers pay between 72 per cent and 120 per cent more for electricity.

And instead of customers receiving electricity bills every two months, the RIC has proposed that they get their bills monthly.

Recommended for you