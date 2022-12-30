TOCO police are investigating a report in which a ten-year-old girl was struck while crossing the main road in Salybia on Monday.
The girl suffered several injuries, including a broken leg.
Police were told that around 3.30 p.m. on Monday she was attempting to cross the Toco Main Road, near her home.
At the time, she was behind a maxi-taxi that had come to a stop at the side of the roadway.
The girl told police she crossed the road, but the maxi blocked her view of a silver Nissan AD Wagon, which was proceeding along the roadway at the time.
The car, which was being driven by a 30-year-old man, came into contact with the child. The girl was thrown several feet into the air and away from where she was standing.
The driver brought his vehicle to a stop and notified the police and paramedics.
The injured girl was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where she was treated.
The driver was cautioned and even made to do a breathalyser test, which gave a naught reading.