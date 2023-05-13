Amanda Hill

Twelve-year-old Amanda Hill has been missing since Thursday.

Hill of Paradise Circular, Benny Road, Valencia, was reported missing to the Valencia police post.

She is of mixed descent, dark brown in complexion, approximately five feet, five inches tall and has long, black, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow vest and red skirt with a yellow bow in her hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Valencia police post at 667-9030 or 667-8001. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.

