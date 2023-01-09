A 13-year-old girl was stabbed in the eye when she tried helping her mother who was being beaten by an ex-boyfriend outside the family’s home in San Juan on Sunday.
Police were told that at around 9a.m. Anesa Dookie, 39, was at her home at Mission road when the suspect arrived and began beating her in the front yard.
Dookie was pushed to the ground.
Her daughter ran to help, and the suspect pulled a knife to stab Dookie, police were told.
He missed Dookie and stabbed the girl in the right side of the face and eye.
He ran.
Both victims were taken to hospital, where the 13-year-old is listed in a stable condition.
The Child Protection Unit and Children’s Authority are involved in the case.
Police have identified the suspect.