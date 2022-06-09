The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has relocated 18 children from one of its Child Support Centres, following a fire believed to have been started by a teenage girl.
The 17-year-old suspect has been detained by police.
The Children’s Authority stated that there are no reports of any injuries. The facility is located at Crown Street, Tacarigua.
It stated that the children were immediately evacuated and relocated to another facility, in accordance with the Authority’s Critical Incident Policy.
The evacuation was led by caregivers and security officers on duty.
Fire officers responded and were able to bring the fire under control.
The top floor of the two-storey building was damaged.
The Authority stated that the families of the children are being notified of the situation and assured that all the children are safe. Counselling support is also being provided to the children.