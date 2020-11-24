A 36-year-old factory worker of Saddle Road, San Juan, was granted $30,000 bail with a surety when she appeared before a Justice of the Peace over the weekend to answer to the charge of cruelty to a child.
The accused was arrested and charged last Friday by WPC Samuel, of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) following a report made in September 2020 by a 17-year-old girl that her mother had allegedly attacked her.
WPC Samuel commenced an investigation during which she discovered that the girl sustained injuries to her upper right arm and right breast following an argument with her mother.
The victim said that following the argument at home with her mother, the woman went into the kitchen where she took up a kettle with boiling water and threw it on her.
The investigation, supervised by W/Supt (Ag.) Natasha George, ASP (Ag) Sookdeo and Insp (Ag) Davidson, led to the woman being
charged with one count of cruelty to a child. She is scheduled to answer to the charge when the matter comes up for hearing before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on December 22.