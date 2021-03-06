Crime

TWO men were killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured in a home invasion during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

That incident took place at Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, resulting in the two men - Chris “Bellies” Williams and Shawn Anthony Williams – both being shot to death.

The girl was shot in the ankle and remained at hospital up to Saturday morning.

Police reports state that the men were at a house along Sparrow Drive, Arouca around 2.40 a.m., when gunmen barged in and began shooting.

Chris was found on the bedroom floor wearing a black vest and white boxers. He had gunshot wounds to his torso and stomach.

Shawn was found on top of a basket of clothes in a bedroom wearing a black jersey and boxers. He had gunshot wounds to his neck and leg.

Officers stated they were informed that the girl and her mother were asleep in the house when they were awoken by “loud noises.”

The mother’s boyfriend (Chris) was said to have been preparing dog food at the time in the kitchen but soon began shouting “gunmen, gunmen”.

Two men dressed in black and wearing masks barged into the house and began shooting.

During the melee, the girl was also shot to the right ankle.

Both men were pronounced dead that the scene.

