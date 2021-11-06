A 42-year-man was denied bail today when he appeared virtually before a Sangre Grande Magistrate charged with sexually assaulting his three-year-old stepdaughter.
The accused was remanded into custody and the matter adjourned to November 25.
The suspect was charged on November 3rd by WPC Williams-James of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) following a police report in which a woman reported to police that her grandson informed her that the girl’s stepfather allegedly made her perform a sex act on him.
Police were told that the incident, which is believed to have occurred at a date unknown during the period May 31, 2019, and July 1st , 2019, was witnessed by the girl’s brother.
Investigations, spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne, with direct supervision by Sgt Baptiste of the CPU, culminated in the arrest of the suspect who was later charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child and abuse of trust and familial relationship.