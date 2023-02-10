POLICE are investigating the drowning death of a four-year-old girl.
Mafer Valentina Guevaro was pronounced dead on Wednesday night after she was found unresponsive at a pool in Trincity.
The Express was told that on Wednesday afternoon, she was with her mother, visiting a friend at the East Gate on the Greens housing development, in Trincity. The mother and daughter are from Carlos Street in Williamsville.
They and the friend went to the pool on the compound, where they spent most of the afternoon.
They left the pool around 6 p.m. and went indoors.
The four-year-old asked her mother to use the bathroom, and left the adults after she got permission.
When five minutes passed and the mother did not hear from young Mafer, she called out to her.
When they received no answer, the two adults got worried and searched the home.
Horrific discovery
Soon after they made a horrific discovery, as Mafer was seen under the water in the pool, police said.
The adults entered the pool and pulled her out. At the time, she was unresponsive.
The paramedics were notified, and Mafer was taken to Medical Associates facility in St Joseph.
Several attempts were made to resuscitate her by medical staff, but she was pronounced dead at 7.37 p.m. that day.
The police were notified and a team of officers, led by Cpl Harper, responded.