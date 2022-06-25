A five-year-old girl was among three people who died in an early morning fire in Gasparillo on Saturday.
The remains of little Amy Chattergoon were discovered in a downstairs apartment, near the bodies of 22-year-old Tender Grant and 72-year-old Everlina Miller.
Investigators believe they died trying to escape the burning building.
Fire officers responded to the fire at a house along Caratal Road at around 2.15am.
A report stated that , 29-year-old Nikita Baptiste was at home when she was alerted by smoke coming from a room on the second floor of the house.
She raised an alarm and contacted the fire services.
Officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station responded.
The officers extinguished the blaze and found the three bodies together in a room.
The house was occupied by 14 people.
Two people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.