POLICE are investigating an incident where a woman and her six-year-old-daughter were hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt in San Fernando.

The woman is suspected to have given her child sleeping pills then overdosed herself, police said.

A police report said that on Saturday morning, the man found his estranged wife and child in an unresponsive state in their home.

He alerted the Emergency Health Services and paramedics conveyed the mother and daughter to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The man told police that his estranged wife had spoken of suicide.

Officers of the San Fernando Police Station visited the scene, and spoke with the medical doctor at SFGH who said that both victims ingested an unknown quantity of a prescription sleeping medication.

Both victims were reportedly in a stable condition.

