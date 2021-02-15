A Freeport woman being taken home by her boyfriend was among three people killed in two collisions along the Solomon Hochoy highway on Sunday night.
Julia O'Souna, 30, of Calcutta #1, a front seat passenger, was thrown out of the vehicle upon impact of the collison with another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kyle Sargeant, was pronounced dead at hospital.
A police report said that at around 8.10 p.m. Anderson Mohammed, 25, was proceeding north along the highway when in the vicinity of the Claxton Bay overpass there was a collision with Sargeants' vehicle, a Nissan AD wagon.
Mohammed's vehicle as it overturned several times and ended up in the median.
O'Souna's body was found on the roadway. She died at the scene.
Sargeant, 25, of Couva, lost control of his vehicle and it crashed into a teak tree on the western side of the highway.
The two drivers were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.
Sargeant was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Sgt Modeste is continuing investigations.
In the other incident, a 41-year-old man of St Ann's was killed after his vehicle collided with the concrete barriers at the highway extension at Ghandi Village, Debe.
The deceased was identified as Hilson Pierre, 41, of Symond Valley Road.
A police report said that around 9 p.m. Pierre was the driver of a white Nissan Tiida on the south bound lane of the highway extension when upon reaching the roundabout at Ghandi Village he failed to stop.
He collided with several concrete barriers causing damage to the entire vehicle.
Highway Patrol, Debe and San Fernando police officers and officers of the Penal Fire Station responded.
A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.
Sgt Ramoo is continuing investigations