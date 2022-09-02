A LOCAL dancehall artiste was injured and his girlfriend killed after they were shot in the car-park of the Brix Hotel in Cascade this afternoon.
Police said that around 2.15 p.m. the artiste known at Kalonji and Bridget James, 25, had just gotten into his Toyota Altis and were about to leave the Coblentz Avenue hotel when they were ambushed by men armed with assault rifles.
The men opened fire on the car hitting James several times about the body. Kolanji however was shot in both legs. The killers then fled.
Terrified residents and hotel employees called the police and the ambulance services who arrived within minutes.
They took both injured to the Port of Spain General Hospital where James was pronounced dead on arrival.
Kalonji is in stable condition.
The Express understand that James’ birthday was on Thursday and the couple chose to celebrate it at the Brix Hotel today.
The Express was told that Kalonji was a member of the dancehall group, ABG (Anybody Could Get It).
Police suspect that James may have posted their whereabouts on Instagram which led to the ambush.