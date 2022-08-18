A shooting in Arima last night has left a coastguardsman injured, and a 26-year-old woman dead.
Rianna Mohammed of Mc Inroy Street, Curepe, was fatally shot while liming with her 37-year-old friend, who is an able-bodied sea man, at Bolo Trace, off Hoyte Avenue in Arima.
At about 10 p.m. the two were said to be talking when they were shot at by an unknown party.
In the aftermath, Mohammed was shot several times about her body.
She fell to the ground and died.
The 37-year-old man suffered a superficial wound to his neck, having been grazed by a bullet.
He suffered no other injuries.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Arima police station, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Homicide Bureau, responded.
The 37-year-old was taken to the Arima Hospital for treatment, and was subsequently discharged.
Police said they have no official motive for the killing, however, they were informed by relatives that Mohammed and the coastguard officer may have been targetted due to their relationship with one another.
Mohammed was said to be a former employee at Pennywise in Grand Bazaar, and was described as a 'loving woman' who enjoyed partying and going out with friends.