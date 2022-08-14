A man was shot dead in his bed while with his girlfriend.
It happened at around 10.20p.m Saturday, at the Emon Lane, Valencia home of the deceased Carlon Sooknanan, also called Pilato.
Police were told that Sooknanan, 28, was with the woman when the bedroom window was pulled open and male voices shouted “police, police”.
Three men were at the window. One pointed a gun and began firing.
The woman later told police she realised that Sooknanan was unresponsive.
She jumped through the window, and hid in a drain, until she felt it safe enough to go the home of Sooknanan’s relatives.
Sooknanan had been shot in the chest, abdomen, right arm and forearm.
Spent shells were recovered.