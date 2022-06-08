Teenagers Princess Castellano and Rihanna Munroe are missing.
Castellano, 15, of Castellano Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima and Munroe, 14, of 9th Avenue, Barataria were both last seen on June 7.
Anyone with information on Castellano’s whereabouts can contact the Pinto police post at 667-5217. The Morvant police station can be reached at 624-3737 or 627-2981 in relation to info on Munroe.
The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.