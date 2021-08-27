Two girls were among three shot in a drive by shooting in La Horquetta late on Frida.
The children who are both said to be under ten, were w in serious conditions at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope up to 10pm.
One was shot to her head.
At about 8:15 pm, the children were among a group liming along Tony Govia Boulevard, Phase Seven, La Horquetta, when a white Nissan Tiida drove past.
Several loud explosion were heard, and the vehicle sped away.
The girls, along with Oshalye Richard Dubisette, were shot multiple times.
The injured were rushed to the Arima hospital where Dubisette died while undergoing treatment.
In an unrelated incident, a man was killed during a shooting along Achong Trace, Tunapuna, at about the same time.
Five people have been detained for this incident while trying to escape.
Police also responded to several reports of shootings in Carenage, Morvant, and Port of Spain, all between 6pm and 9pm.