crime tape

Two girls were among three shot in a drive by shooting in La Horquetta late on Frida.

The children who are both said to be under ten, were w in serious conditions at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope up to 10pm.

One was shot to her head.

At about 8:15 pm, the children were among a group liming along Tony Govia Boulevard, Phase Seven, La Horquetta, when a white Nissan Tiida drove past.

Several loud explosion were heard, and the vehicle sped away.

The girls, along with Oshalye Richard Dubisette, were shot multiple times.

The injured  were rushed to the Arima hospital where Dubisette died while undergoing treatment.

In an unrelated incident, a man was killed during a shooting along Achong Trace, Tunapuna, at about the same time.

Five people have been detained for this incident while trying to escape.

Police also responded to several reports of shootings in Carenage, Morvant, and Port of Spain, all between 6pm and 9pm.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Parallel school system an option

PM: Parallel school system an option

There are still many people in Trinidad and Tobago who believe that the Covid-19 pandemic is not as serious as the Government is saying it is, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

20% of school pupils take vaccine

20% of school pupils take vaccine

MINISTER of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has confirmed that only 20 per cent of the school population eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the country has received the shot.

Business chambers urge: Get vaccinated so SoE can be lifted

Business chambers urge: Get vaccinated so SoE can be lifted

Two business chambers are ­urging the population to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying the sooner Trinidad and Tobago achieves herd immunity levels of vaccination, the sooner the state of emergency (SoE) can be lifted and life can return to some form of normalcy.

Tobago WPC now 13th officer to die from virus

Tobago WPC now 13th officer to die from virus

Another police officer has died of Covid-19.

Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of WPC Eunice Neptune-­Alleyne, who died yesterday at the Scarborough General Hospital of the Covid-19 virus.

‘No basic courtesy’

‘No basic courtesy’

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has taken a jab at former commissioner Stephen Williams, saying under his tenure there was “no basic courtesy” of a response to persons applying for firearm licences.

Recommended for you