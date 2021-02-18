Ramel Rampaul, 57, is appealing for help to undergo a stem cell transplant which will give him a second chance at life.
Rampaul, was diagnosed with Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) type 2.
According to the American Cancer Society CMML is a type of cancer that starts in blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood.
"This came as a shock to us all, as I am always active in sports and have always maintained a healthy lifestyle. My doctors explained the seriousness and urgency in getting a Stem-Cell Transplant," stated Rampaul on his Go Fund Me page.
"These cancers are rapid and can be aggressive. Unfortunately, our country does not have the resources to treat this cancer and I must seek international assistance. My family and friends are all working hard to come up with the finances to give me a second chance at life by May 2021," he added.
"I would like to also take this time to say, life can bring very unexpected challenges your way, but having the love and support from family and friends gives great strength to keep trying." he stated.
Rampaul's daughter, Rialda Rampaul told the Express by phone that her father was a very active man and worked at WASA in the distribution of water.
She said her father fell ill at his job site in November 2020 and his blood tests showed some abnormalities.
She three weeks ago he was rushed to the hospital because of shortness of breath and more tests were conducted which found that he has cancer.
"He was having really low energy but never suspected it to be anything bad... more or less in one week his energy level went from 100 to 20. He has short breath, became very weak and was not eating," she said.
Rampaul said her father was stabilised at the San Fernando General hospital.
She said his treatment is urgent and they are working to accumulate and raise as much funds possible through fund raisers to start his treatment and bone marrow transplant.
She said it is the first time the family has faced cancer and it is trying and shocking.
She said her dad was a very active person and led a healthy lifestyle and she prays he has the strength to battle the cancer.