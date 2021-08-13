GIVE ME MY JOB: Veera to sue

ATTORNEY Veera Bhajan has signalled her intention to take legal action as she is yet to begin working at the Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) although she was appointed as a lay assessor by President Paula-Mae Weekes last March.
Bhajan, who was born without arms, has been an attorney since 2011.
In her July 30 pre-action protocol letter to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and chairman and judge of the EOT Donna Prowell-Raphael, Bhajan said she had written the President on the issue, indicating she had been treated with “scant regard”.
In response, the President said she was working on a resolution. In another correspondence, she told Bhajan that in principle, she could not object to her (Bhajan’s) considering her legal options.
Bhajan’s pre-action protocol letter, issued through attorney Rajiv Chaitoo says she was appointed a lay assessor of the tribunal on March 17 and it took effect from the same day, for a period of three years.
It said Bhajan made several attempts via telephone and e-mails to communicate with the tribunal about being able to fulfil her lawful duties. Among the chronology of events between March 17 to May 20, was that in April she wrote an administrative officer of the tribunal, requesting information about the date she could begin her appointed job.
Chaitoo’s letter said his client received a letter from the chairman of the tribunal alleging breach of confidential communication channels, potentially dishonouring the doctrine of separation of powers and compromising the independence of the tribunal. Bhajan denied the accusations.
National detriment
The letter from the chairman also said that currently, there was no logistic and/or financial means to accommodate or support another lay assessor. “Moreover, given the tribunal’s current workflow, I do not require the assistance of another lay assessor as the tribunal is well served by the current panel,” the letter said.
The chairman’s letter added, “Such an assumption would result in that person being paid a substantial salary to remain at home and do nothing. This is not only inconsistent with the policy of the tribunal but is imprudent and irresponsible at this time of national detriment and parsimony.”
It was said that, all things being equal, the tribunal did not foresee a change to these conditions “in the early course”.
Before this appointment, Bhajan was self-employed in her private practice, her only source of income. She terminated this after her appointment to the tribunal, but has not been paid salary and allowances as it pertains to the new position.
Sixty-eight days after her appointment, Bhajan told the President she was “compelled” to write to her. She said she had made no less than eight attempts to communicate with the tribunal about starting her job, but had not been given the chance to perform her duties or a date when she will begin.
She added, “The scant regard with which I am being treated was eclipsed by the chairman’s sole communication with me in the form of a letter of May 19, 2021.”
No objection from President
In response to Bhajan’s first letter, the President said it was an understatement to say she was distressed by the state of affair. She added that the chairman made her concerns and position known to her and she was working towards a resolution of the matter.
In a subsequent correspondence, Bhajan informed the President she was not being paid and was considering her legal options. The President responded that the matter had been referred to the relevant authorities and in principle, she could not in all circumstances reasonably have any objection to Bhajan considering her legal options.
The appointment document issued to Bhajan, under the hand and seal of the President, said Bhajan appeared to be qualified by virtue of her knowledge and experience in law and social welfare, and had served in a combination of those fields for over ten years.
Under the Equal Opportunity Act, the tribunal shall consist of a judge of status equal to a High Court judge, who shall be the chairman, and two lay assessors.
Chaitoo’s pre-action letter said in accordance with the act, the President is the sole decision-maker and officer-holder with the powers regarding Bhajan’s appointment and termination.
He said, “The act clearly does not empower the chairman to make any appointments to the office of lay assessors. The unlawful discretion which is being exercised by the chairman in depriving my client of her legal rights are ultra vires the act and in excess of her jurisdiction as chairman of the tribunal.
“As such, the decision made by the chairman in preventing, denying and failing to give effect to my client’s appointment is contrary to law, unfair, unreasonable, irrational, null and void.”
It was also said to be in direct breach of Bhajan’s constitutional rights.
The letter called on the chairman to immediately comply with the President’s appointment and allow Bhajan the opportunity to perform her lawful duties and functions as lay assessor of the tribunal and to pay her outstanding salary and allowances from March 17 to date.
The July 30 letter said should there be failure to effect appointment within seven days, judicial review and constitutional relief proceedings would be started.
It was however said it was Bhajan’s hope that the matter could be resolved amicably, given its sensitive nature.
Efforts to reach Prowell-Raphael were unsuccessful yesterday.