The next operating days for The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago's (SATT) Mass Vaccination Site - Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm - takes place today Wednesday and Saturday from 10am to 3:30 pm at Centre Pointe Mall, Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas. No appointments are required.
The first 200 persons to be vaccinated will get a SATT COVID-19 Care Package. Displays and giveaways by companies will also occur at the site.
Please note:
• Pregnant women should walk with the documentation required in order to receive the vaccine;
• Sinopharm second doses will be administered as well, persons are asked to walk with their Immunization Cards with their first dose (even if from another site other than Centre Pointe Mall);
• All adults who are coming to be vaccinated have to walk with a form of national identification;
• For Parent/Guardian accompanying their kids to be vaccinated, the following is required:
1. Form of national identification;
2. Birth certification of child;
3. For Guardians only: Proof of relationship to child