“Farleymania” erupted in Scarborough yesterday as Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Chavez Augustine was sworn in as Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary.

Supporters came out early in the capital wearing their PDP T-shirts and waving flags, as they sang, “Farley, Farley, Farley!” and mobbed him when he arrived at the Assembly with his fiancée, Takyana Nedd.