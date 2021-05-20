Church leader Lincoln Doughty, charged with gathering in a public place in breach of the public health regulations, has been granted bail.
Doughty, 48 of Princes Town, was allegedly part of a group that exceeded five people, on Harris Promenade last Sunday.
He appeared virtually before San Fernando senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Wednesday and said he was guilty of the offence. He however denied the police’s information after it was read and a not guilty plea was entered by the court.
Doughty who was charged by Sergeant Stoude after a warrant was issued for his arrest, represented himself during the court matter.
Doughty who described himself as an apostle and deliverance minister, was placed on $40,000 bail with the condition that he reports to the police station twice a week.
The matter will next be called on June 16.
A around 7 a.m. on Sunday, police officers dispersed a group of people gathered on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, in prayer.
Doughty was arrested and charged on Tuesday night.